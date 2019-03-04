Just a brief note in regards to the transfer of the Yardarm Bar and Grill. Lori and Lisa can be so proud of the job they have done these past years since their parents Pete and Ann Bennett left them to be in charge. They made many smiling faces and happy customers over the years and now this is their time to with family and have fun. My best to them.
Angie France, Racine
