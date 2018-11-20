Try 1 month for $3

For some time now as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, I have wanted to write you a note regarding the super way our Racine social and civic organizations each year do fund raisers and participate in functions where each dollar earned and donated to them is used to make some needy people have a smile and be thankful for our city participants. 

Thanks to you people and the organizations that take the time to do this. We should take such pride in them.

Angie France, Racine

