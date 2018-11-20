For some time now as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, I have wanted to write you a note regarding the super way our Racine social and civic organizations each year do fund raisers and participate in functions where each dollar earned and donated to them is used to make some needy people have a smile and be thankful for our city participants.
Thanks to you people and the organizations that take the time to do this. We should take such pride in them.
Angie France, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.