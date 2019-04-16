Thank you, Journal Times, for printing the commentary by Jon Healy regarding the right to affordable health care for Americans. Now that Trump has declared that the Republican Party will become the party of great health care, and the Democratic Party has always claimed to support health care for everyone, both parties should join in declaring that Americans have that right.
There is data showing that going without coverage is expensive, not just for the uninsured, but also for the rest of us, as much of the cost of care for the uninsured is passed on in the form of higher federal spending, higher prices for care and higher premiums. Also, lack of universal coverage hampers efforts to reform the health care system and slow the growth of overall spending.
In short, there is a compelling economic case for treating health care as a right.
Mary Lou France
Racine
