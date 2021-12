Is Robin Vos getting a kickback from the Gabelman investigation into the 2020 election?

I'm just wondering because Vos stated the investigation will be ongoing into next year and cost more than the $676,000 originally allocated.

A member of his own party is calling for this charade to end. So much for fiscal responsibility.

Vos deserves nothing but a lump of coal in his Christmas stocking.

Elizabeth Foxwell, Racine

