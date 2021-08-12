Foxwell: Both breathtaking and shameless

Isn't it strange that since President Biden won the election, Wisconsin Republicans have become so very concerned about our voting and ballot system?

Perhaps Robin Vos and the "investigators" should show the integrity of this investigation by conducting it free of charge. Or the Republicans could fund this by digging into their own pockets rather than the taxpayer's pockets.

If Donald Trump had won the election, would Republicans be just as inclined to conduct an investigation of our voting and ballot system? Probably not.

This "concern" is both breathtaking and shameless.

Elizabeth Foxwell, Racine

