Fosbinder: Vos' attack on democracy

If it was not evident to the voters of Wisconsin before, it should be now.

Robin Vos and his team of storm troopers are putting on a full frontal attack on democracy.

He has the power through widespread gerrymandering. But he can't gerrymander the statewide elections. So now the plan is to hide behind the smoke screen of the Big Lie and disenfranchise the voters he does not want voting. He has us fund this ruse and hides his actions from the public.

Hopefully the judicial system will pull back his curtain of secrecy so his attack on democracy will be there for all to see. He meets with the author of the Big Lie on a private plane, sends his henchmen to Arizona to see what their farce and buffoonery was all about, and stone walls efforts to see what he and his team are working on.

It reminds me of the early days of Nazi Germany.

The sky may well be falling here in Wisconsin.

Are we ready for dictatorship? I am not!

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

