Fosbinder: Vos and the 'big lie'

Another impressive position by Vos! Let's spend three quarters of a million tax dollars sucking up to the originator of the big lie.

If the former president wants Vos to be his servant let him pay the bill out of his multi million dollar war chest of donor money. We could fix a deteriorating bridge, repave some roads that are crumbling but no, the big lie guy wants an audit.

In the last governor's and attorney general's race, Vos's team lost both statewide elections! You can't gerrymander the whole state!

Could it be that more Wisconsinites disapprove of the Republican agenda than approve of it?

Mr. Vos — time to work for the people of Wisconsin, not the man who racked up 30,000 plus lies and major distortions of fact in just four years. A record that will not likely be surpassed — ever!

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

