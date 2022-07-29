 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fosbinder: Untrustworthy ads

Ron Johnson is running ads about his strong effort to control spending in Washington.

The 2017 tax act which he supported and withheld his vote until the cuts were expanded. The net result of these cut will add between one and two trillion dollars in the next ten years.

Who added the most to the national debt Obama or Trump? Biden?

Trump added the most to the national debt! That is not Republican or conservative in nature.

Beware of a total lack of any honesty in TV political ads. It is a little work, but you can find out the truth/facts.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

