So our president of the United States wants the meat processing plant to re-open. How will he help? Well, I doubt he will.

If he thinks it is safe I suggest that he and each of his family members attend the opening of the plants in a show of support.

Just an FYI — Smithfield in Cudahy is owned by a Chinese company.

Maybe a tariff would be appropriate?

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

