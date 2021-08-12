 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fosbinder: Threat to our democracy
0 Comments

Fosbinder: Threat to our democracy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I want to thank Dennis McGoldrick, Todd Johnson and Linda O'Connell for their letters to the editor of Aug. 5. I truly hope more people take the time to educate themselves about the very real threat to our democracy.

The fractionated "GOP" continues to target staying in office as their number one goal regardless of the means required to do so. In ethics 101 the rule is — the end can never be used to justify the means. Many in the GOP evidently fail to believe in ethical behavior.

The last administration attempted to control the Department of Justice, the judiciary and the CDC among other entities.

There is a word for government where one person controls the actions of all agencies — dictatorship.

It seemed evident that the previous top guy envied Putin and Kim Jong-un. He said of Kim Jong-un — "He loves me and I love him."

The risk to democracy from a segment of the GOP cannot be understated.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Panyk: Mandate the vaccine

I heard on the news recently that the CDC is now saying that fully vaccinated need to wear a mask inside if their area has a lot of new cases …

Letters

O'Connell: Remember, please

“Remember this day forever,” Donald Trump told supporters who violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Trump bears responsibility for this,” …

Letters

Groth: Please get the vaccine

I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — wha…

Letters

Johnson: Some curious facts

America has some 614 billionaires in 2021. These billionaires have nearly as much wealth as the 165 million Americans on the lower end of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News