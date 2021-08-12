Fosbinder: Threat to our democracy

I want to thank Dennis McGoldrick, Todd Johnson and Linda O'Connell for their letters to the editor of Aug. 5. I truly hope more people take the time to educate themselves about the very real threat to our democracy.

The fractionated "GOP" continues to target staying in office as their number one goal regardless of the means required to do so. In ethics 101 the rule is — the end can never be used to justify the means. Many in the GOP evidently fail to believe in ethical behavior.

The last administration attempted to control the Department of Justice, the judiciary and the CDC among other entities.

There is a word for government where one person controls the actions of all agencies — dictatorship.

It seemed evident that the previous top guy envied Putin and Kim Jong-un. He said of Kim Jong-un — "He loves me and I love him."

The risk to democracy from a segment of the GOP cannot be understated.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

