Fosbinder: The new low in dirty politics

The new low in dirty politics

Lane Ruhland, a bright young lawyer just brought shame to herself, her profession, the American democracy and all citizens.

For her 30 pieces of silver she denigrated our political process by working to add a totally unqualified and unelectable candidate to gain advantage for the candidate of her employers.

This sets a new low for tactics practiced by Vos and Fitzgerald et al. They are killing the ideals upon which this country was founded.

The blue side is not lily white but have not stooped this low — yet.

Tom Fosbinder, Racine

