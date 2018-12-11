I did not have a very positive opinion of the Republican leadership in Madison, but it was far more favorable before the self-serving actions at the lame duck session. Wanggaard, Vos and Fitzgerald can spin their lies until the cows come home — fact is, they are mean-spirited, poor losers who feel the will of the voters does not count. What was perfectly okay with that lot for years now demanded change in the 11th hour in the dark of night. Shame on them.
My sincere hope is that they are all shown the door as Walker was when they are up for re-election. I don't care if they are replaced by red or blue candidate — just so that candidate will represent the voters and not their own selfish agenda.
Thomas Fosbinder, Racine
