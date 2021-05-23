 Skip to main content
Fosbinder: Republicans, truth and Trump
Fosbinder: Republicans, truth and Trump

As a Republican for most of my life who has voted Democrat for the last, I hoped one day to be able to once again be a Republican.

I have waited several years for the party I remember to re-emerge from whatever they have been for over 10 years. Well, I no longer have that fantasy.

Taylor-Green, Gaetz, Hawley, Cruz, Jordon, McCarthy — the party of Trump. They are all living his big lie. The damage Trump has and is doing to our democracy is real.

Thanks to those Republicans who are choosing truth over Trump.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

