Fosbinder: Enough bickering
Fosbinder: Enough bickering

In the face of the very deadly pandemic the leader of both chambers in Madison keep harping about illegal "abuse of power" by our governor. And they keep spending our scarce tax dollars on lawyers and our courts.

If the actions are "illegal" then shame on them! The actions are following science and aim to keep us all as safe as possible during the pandemic.

The leaders of the chambers should take time out from their voter suppression drives and change the laws to make it legal to save lives.

What is their formula — a million dollars of business equals how many deaths?

Vos and Fitzgerald should put on their big boy pants and serve the people of Wisconsin that they were elected by. Enough of the petty bickering self-serving partisanship.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine

