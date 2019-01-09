The wall — what is it? How much of it will there be? What is the final cost?
Is it a concrete wall? Maybe a metal slat wall?
There have been a few hints at the cost — the 80 to 115 mile section near El Paso have reportedly been bid (it came from the POTUS so accurate?) at $22 million per mile. The POTUS said we got a very very good deal. Other sections in New Mexico were only $2 to $3 million per mile. The border between Mexico and the U.S. is nearly 2,000 miles long. What is the final cost? The estimates on government project almost never come in anywhere near the original published cost.
Google "border walls" and read about the seven largest border walls built in history and how they worked out — hint — not very well. Also google the Maginot Line. It was a fortification built by France along it border with Germany to ward off invasion. The Germans first invaded Belgium and did an end run around the French fortifications. Hint — if you build a wall that has gaps people will find them.
If the wall would be effective and costs were justifiable it may be a viable option.
I just don't see it as such.
Thomas Fosbinder, Racine
