Try 1 month for 99¢

So our lame-duck governor sealed a deal with Kimberly-Clark on Dec. 14. He did so by using powers the Republican leadership in Madison explicitly told us that the governor should not have.

Where is the outcry from those leaders denouncing this egregious abuse of power? This act in less than a month would be blocked by the leaderships legislative changes done one night not long ago.

The clear message — it is OK if Republicans have the governor's job but not if the Democrats have it.

How do you Republican leaders look in the mirror each morning and think, "I am setting a good example of honesty, integrity and fair play for my children, their children, and all the children who are watching your bad behavior?"

Thomas Fosbinder

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments