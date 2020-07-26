Fosbinder: A divided country is weak
Fosbinder: A divided country is weak

A united country is a strong country. A (severely) divided country is a weak country. By definition a weak country cannot be a great country.

The divider-in-chief continues his divide and conquer agenda further weakening our once strong country.

I think a unifying body of moderates both left and right would serve all of use far better than radicals at the extremes of left and right that we have today. Unfortunately they get lost in the my party at any cost of today.

And we the voters (and non-voters) own a big part of that problem.

Thomas Fosbinder, Racine 

