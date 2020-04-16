Ford: Vos speaks for himself
Ford: Vos speaks for himself

 On Tuesday, April 6, I called Robin Vos' office in Madison. I asked the staffer who answered the phone, "Why does Mr. Vos insist that people vote today, putting many thousands of Wisconsinites in danger of contracting or transmitting the corona virus, becoming sick, and possibly dying?"

The young man told me he could not speak for Mr. Vos. His exact words were, "The Speaker only speaks for the Speaker." He repeated this twice.

I guess that just about sums it up: Vos speaks for himself and only himself. His constituents? Not important.

Susan Ford, Racine

