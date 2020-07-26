Fogarty: Wear your mask proudly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let me begin by saying that I don’t think any level of government, from the federal down to the local level should mandate the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The never-maskers’ “freedom” argument needs to be respected, as there is a long history in this country of civil disobedience towards overbearing government.

On the other hand, this country also has a long history of having proud patriots voluntarily step forward to make great sacrifices when we have come under attack. And make no mistake, we are clearly under attack.

The leaders of our country who are tasked with keeping us safe from disease are all in agreement on this point: wearing a mask saves American lives.

So, rather than making masks mandatory, we should instead see this as our civic duty to our fellow citizens.

Wear your mask proudly, and also please resist the temptation to vilify those who refuse to fight the virus.

The US is historically forgiving of the citizens who choose to sit on the sidelines and let others do the fighting for them. Even the draft dodgers were allowed back from Canada in the 1970’s.