Fogarty: Trump, Schmaling and the Big Lie
Fogarty: Trump, Schmaling and the Big Lie

A brief review of recent events:

A. Robin Vos opens an investigation of the 2020 election, though conceding that Joe Biden won a free and fair election.

B. Donald Trump calls out Vos by name for not supporting the Big Lie. “Toss Vos” signs immediately show up carried by Trump’s Big Lie true believers.

C. Sheriff Chris Schmaling calls a press conference to announce results of a fraud investigation at a local nursing home. However, the investigation leads to no charges being filed and Schmaling recommends none to the District Attorney.

D. The same day as this press conference, Donald Trump praises Schmaling for creating these bogus fraud claims.

If Schmaling has actual evidence of fraud he should pass it to the DA and let the justice system take it from there. The courts have been consistent in knocking down claims of fraud that have no merit, regardless of whether the judge was appointed by a Democrat or a Republican. In the 11+ months since the 2020 election, the other 71 Wisconsin counties have filed charges in just four cases.

Casting doubt on our elections was the goal here, with an eye squarely focused on 2024. Across our great country there is an effort under way to take actions that will allow states to reject the voting results in presidential elections. Casting false doubt on election results is the first step down that path.

Dave Fogarty, Mount Pleasant

Editor's Note: Mr. Fogarty's letter was sent before Sheriff Schmaling referred charging recommendations to the district attorney.

