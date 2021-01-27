Fogarty: Keep Wisconsin 'winner take all'

Wisconsin has had a recent history of holding very close presidential elections (recounts are practically the norm), and the last several races have flipped back and forth between democrat and republican candidates.

A close race is a good thing, for it means that each vote is extremely important — quite literally anyone’s vote could be the deciding vote that determines who wins Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes.

So, I have to admit that I was just as surprised as The Journal Times editorial board when I read of the proposed legislation that would change the electoral college voting system here in Wisconsin.

The legislation proposes to allocate electoral votes by assigning one vote for winning each congressional district, and two votes to the winner of the statewide winner of the popular vote. The effect on the most recent election is that Trump would have received six votes and Biden four votes. That is a net of two electoral votes from our state instead of ten, and the loser of Wisconsin’s popular vote would have been the winner.

Is that a system that should be taken seriously? To quote The Journal Times Editorial Board: “oh, no — oh, hell no!”