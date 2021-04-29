 Skip to main content
Fogarty: Foxconn promises
I was dismayed when I read some very rude comments online recently. The nasty-grams were posted shortly after Robin Vos commented that Foxconn is “meeting all the goals that we have set”, and Van Wanggaard stated that “Foxconn is maintaining its commitment to Racine County and Wisconsin."

Okay, so maybe Foxconn did get off to a slow start, and due to changing market conditions, they didn’t produce the large tv panels or the Gen 6 small screens or the autonomous robot coffee kiosks that they said they were going to produce. But I can’t wait to see the look on the naysayers’ faces when the current pipe dream becomes reality and those flying cars come hovering off the Foxconn assembly line. Perhaps then Robin and Van can take a victory lap around (or over) the Foxconn plant.

Dave Fogarty, Mount Pleasant

