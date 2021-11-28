 Skip to main content
Fodor: Views on Rittenhouse verdict

Derek Chauvin got 22.5 years for irresponsibly choking the life out of George Floyd who was clearly not a threat to anyone.

Then, Rusten Sheskey goes scott-free after shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times in an obvious and irresponsible overuse of deadly force that not only permanently injured Jacob Blake, but recklessly endangered multiple bystanders including children.

Now Kyle, Rittenhouse goes scott-free after needlessly killing two unarmed people, seriously injuring a third person and recklessly endangering two other people while acting as a self-appointed, unauthorized, untrained and unsupervised teenage vigilante with an illegally obtained high-capacity assault weapon that he thought was "cool."

The Rittenhouse case was not a video game. It was real life and real death.

Where were the parents and the other adults who knew and interacted with Kyle Rittenhouse prior to the shooting who should have known better and should have prevented him from acquiring the weapon in the first place; then going to Kenosha during a time of emotionally charged civil unrest with that weapon without any authorization, training or supervision?

This has to stop for the benefit of all Americans. Our court system must send a clear and consistent message to anyone who thinks this type of irresponsible conduct is acceptable; that there will be severe and consistent consequences if and when they choose to behave that way.

We are supposed to be a country of laws, right?

Tom Fodor, Mount Pleasant

