Flancher: Ridiculous fees

I am writing in hopes that perhaps you can help me find out why as a taxpayer I am having to pay the South Shore Fire Department $1,100 for an ambulance ride from Ascension All Saints Hospital to the Emergency Room?

My insurance paid a small portion but when the insurance contacted South Shore to do what normal ambulance companies do, write off as a contractual agreement the remaining (which is around $600), the insurance rep was told "we do not have a contract with any hospital, so we don't write off anything." So now we are expected to pay the remaining $600. Of that $1,100, $140 gas charge for going 5 miles? Ridiculous. It is quite irritating that taxpayers have to pay such things.