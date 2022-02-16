 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

  • 0

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you put a feeble minded, doddering old fool into our highest office?

Stop whining and embrace the inflation you brought upon us through your naivety. It harkens back to what your mother said about making your bed and lying in it. While you're lying there, take heed of life's hard lessons.

Rampant, deranged liberalism will ruin our economy.

Free money is very, very expensive.

Living on the dole cannot be tolerated as a career/lifestyle choice.

Pay attention and get prepared, because it's going to get far worse before it gets any better. Then for the next election, vote with your brain, not your bleeding heart.

Patrick Fitzgerald, Wind Lake

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bencriscutto: Landfill revenue

Bencriscutto: Landfill revenue

As the city leaders moan about the inability to add revenue, the taxpayers are straddled with high property taxes that are chocking the city e…

Karamitos: COVID points of view

Karamitos: COVID points of view

Social media and groups want people censored if their COVID views do not match with them. Basically, if you don't see it our way...then just shut up.

Waldorf: Save the Postal Service

Waldorf: Save the Postal Service

I want to make a recommendation for every American to read the very important book "First Class: The U.S. Postal Service, Democracy And The Co…

O'Connell: Promise broken

O'Connell: Promise broken

As Sen. Ron Johnson sees it, the country is in dire straits, so he’s forced to break his pledge and run for a third term.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News