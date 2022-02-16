Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you put a feeble minded, doddering old fool into our highest office?

Stop whining and embrace the inflation you brought upon us through your naivety. It harkens back to what your mother said about making your bed and lying in it. While you're lying there, take heed of life's hard lessons.

Rampant, deranged liberalism will ruin our economy.

Free money is very, very expensive.

Living on the dole cannot be tolerated as a career/lifestyle choice.

Pay attention and get prepared, because it's going to get far worse before it gets any better. Then for the next election, vote with your brain, not your bleeding heart.

Patrick Fitzgerald, Wind Lake

