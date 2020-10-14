Fitzgerald: Declare war on COVID-19

It is quite obvious that COVID-19 is crippling the United States of America in many ways. They have encouraged us to wear masks to "slow" the spread of the virus. Well slowing the spread is only prolonging the pain and suffering of the situation. The longer it takes to rid our nation of this enemy, the weaker we get. The mask vs. no mask debate has divided us as never before. It is time to unite and officially declare war on COVID-19.

Every red-blooded patriot should remove their mask and let the virus run its course so we can be done with it. Yes, as with every war there could be casualties. Think about how many Americans have died in foreign countries fighting for someone else's benefit or cause. It's about time for Americans to fight for what is best for America. It is an opportunity for all Americans no matter their background to be a hero and fight in service of their country. Take off your mask with pride in yourself and your nation. Open all the businesses. Get everyone back to work. Open all the schools.

Then, as with all wars, when it's all said and done we can build a memorial to those who may have died helping win this war. The bravest and truest of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice to save America.

Go ahead, tear off your mask and sing, unfettered, "O beautiful for spacious skies."

Patrick Fitzgerald, Wind Lake

