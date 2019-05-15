Try 3 months for $3

I just read the article about redoing Monument Square with bathrooms. I have a better idea.

Why not build a parking ramp on the old Porters furniture lot with a skywalk to the courthouse and public bathrooms on the first floor? Out of the mainstream. Courthouse employees and visitors would have an easier time finding parking and they would be out of the weather and you wouldn’t have an ugly building on Monument Square.

Ronald Fisher

Racine

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments