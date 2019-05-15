I just read the article about redoing Monument Square with bathrooms. I have a better idea.
Why not build a parking ramp on the old Porters furniture lot with a skywalk to the courthouse and public bathrooms on the first floor? Out of the mainstream. Courthouse employees and visitors would have an easier time finding parking and they would be out of the weather and you wouldn’t have an ugly building on Monument Square.
Ronald Fisher
Racine
This is a very good idea!
