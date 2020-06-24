Fisher: School Resource Officers instead of cops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two articles were recently written regarding a Facebook post from Angelina Cruz, the president of Racine Educators United (REU) that called for Racine Unified School District to “disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by removing police officers from school buildings and replacing them with staff equipped to address trauma and social-emotional learning ….”

Adam Rogan’s articles were fair, but many people apparently did not read beyond the headlines. Instead, they personally attacked Ms. Cruz and a letter from the police unions called for her resignation from the Police and Fire Commission.

Ms. Cruz’s post was to a private Facebook page and was intended, I assume, to start a conversation about racism in our schools. I know Ms. Cruz, an elementary school teacher, as a thoughtful person who cares deeply about kids and works tirelessly to help teachers and students at RUSD. She does not deserve to be vilified.

Questioning whether it is appropriate to have armed police officers in our schools is not a radical idea; many communities are having that conversation and some have already removed them. In Racine, there are likely some good reasons to have School Resource Officers (SROs), but there are also likely to be negative consequences including a disproportionate rate of suspensions and expulsions of children of color.