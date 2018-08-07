Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Natural gas and oil infrastructure — pipelines, drilling rigs, storage facilities, tanker trucks and all the other physical facilities that support the energy industry, are an essential part of our lives. Think of all the things we would have to do if energy infrastructure was insufficient.

Start with fuels of course, to power our cars and factories, and heat and cool our homes, schools, and businesses. But things like medical devices and many pharmaceutical products also incorporate natural gas and oil. We touch something made of plastic almost every time we turn around, all of it based on fossil fuel raw materials.

We are able to live safe, comfortable, enjoyable lives because of natural gas and oil infrastructure. That’s a simple fact.

Kandy Fettes-Moran

Burlington

