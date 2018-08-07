Natural gas and oil infrastructure — pipelines, drilling rigs, storage facilities, tanker trucks and all the other physical facilities that support the energy industry, are an essential part of our lives. Think of all the things we would have to do if energy infrastructure was insufficient.
Start with fuels of course, to power our cars and factories, and heat and cool our homes, schools, and businesses. But things like medical devices and many pharmaceutical products also incorporate natural gas and oil. We touch something made of plastic almost every time we turn around, all of it based on fossil fuel raw materials.
We are able to live safe, comfortable, enjoyable lives because of natural gas and oil infrastructure. That’s a simple fact.
Kandy Fettes-Moran
Burlington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Randy Bryce is against pipelines.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.