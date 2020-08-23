Fergus: Voting by mail also is patriotic

Mr. Hershberger's August 19th letter to the editor compares in person voting to the courageous acts of the country's founders. There's another way he should consider. The Wisconsin Elections Commission offers a simple way to get your ballot at myvote.wi.gov. Check a few boxes and you will receive your ballot after September 17th. You can track the ballot to see if it was sent to you and, after you mail it in, you can track if it was received. True, if you haven't done it before, you will have to send in a image of your driver's license on this encrypted government website. (The site will tell you if your license is on file) The City of Racine accepts ballots in a red mailbox on the west side of City Hall.