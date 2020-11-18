Fergus: U.S. Postal Service is essential to our economy

The United States Postal Service unifies our country. In 1737 Benjamin Franklin became postmaster general of the British Royal Post. His goal, as should be ours, was to unify 13 very different colonies. He routed the mail more efficiently, helped riders pace themselves better, made letters private, introduced home delivery, created the dead letter office and, most importantly, reduced prices so all could use it. In the process the 13 colonies came together to become the United States.

In Article 1, section 8, clause 7, the founders of the country thought it important enough to include it in the Constitution. ("To establish Post Offices and Post Roads.”)

Throughout it’s history USPS came up with new ideas to help all citizens. From the pony express, free home delivery, a postal savings system to provide a safe financial institution, and even suggested providing universal email addresses for all.

USPS is essential to our economy. It has one of the most diverse workforce, of which over half are women and 16% veterans. It delivers 472.1 million mail pieces per day to 159.5 million “delivery points” and has a huge fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles that use $500 million a year in fuel.