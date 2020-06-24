Fergus: Please wear a mask
Fergus: Please wear a mask

We need to wear masks in public areas as a commitment to public health and, just as wearing a shirt and shoes in a store, a courtesy we expect of each other. We don’t like wearing a mask, but it does quite effectively protect others from propelled aerosol droplets. It is not a political statement.

After the first known infection of a U.S. army private in Kansas on March 4, 1918 during that flu pandemic, many resisted wearing a mask, saying it limited personal freedom, was inconvenience while eating, talking or chewing tobacco, and harmed business. The majority of Americans viewed those not wearing a mask as “slackers” who jeopardized the troops fighting a World War.

In San Francisco, one of the harder-hit areas, those caught without a mask were fined $10. Baseball players wore masks, especially after Babe Ruth, ill with the influenza, missed part of the shortened season. (He recovered enough to pitch and win two games and had two RBIs to aid the Red Sox to win the 1918 World Series).

As in 1918, the virus confronts us with a threat of uncertain transmission and a sense that the response is chaotic and ever changing. Still, in 1918 as today, the effects of the virus are diminished when people work together. Social distancing and washing hands worked then as they do now. Wearing masks is one part of a more noble effort to protect others, as well as ourselves, that we need to view as more than a political statement.

James Fergus, Racine

