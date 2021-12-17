 Skip to main content
Fergus: Parkside play is a treat

I attended “The Thanksgiving Play” at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. What a treat.

The play by Larissa FastHorse and directed by Parkside professor Brian Gill uses humor (a lot of it) to challenge us to confront the conflicts between celebrating traditional Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month (passed by Congress and signed by President Bush in 1990).

The four students in the cast perfectly balance the humorous aspects of their roles against the challenges, which we all face, of how to address complex issues in new ways and still take them seriously. The cast members, each polished actors, obviously enjoy working together and that interplay projects itself to the audience.

Parkside COVID protections are the best that I know of anywhere and no reason not to attend.

If you haven’t been to art performances at Parkside lately, you are missing one of our areas gifts — most are free. Go to the UW Parkside website to learn more.

James Fergus, Racine

