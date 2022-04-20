 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fergus: Get an electric lawn mower

Hope for action on climate change will not come from national leaders if the deadlock on most issues is any indication. Concerned individuals will need to meet the challenge that government and businesses are slowly oozing toward.

We need to become “solar ready.” All the solar energy, wind energy and charging stations won’t make an impact unless we have devices that make use of renewable energy rather than fossil fuel.

Now that summer is coming, it is time to trade your gas-powered lawn mower for a battery powered electric mower. Surprisingly, the 40 million acres of land covered by lawn provide a “carbon sink” that absorbs carbon dioxide. Unfortunately, owners who mow their lawns approximately 22 times each year, according to the EPA, use 800 million gallons of gasoline and spill 17 million gallons. A study cited by the American Chemical Society found that an hour of gas powered mowing is about the same as a 100 mile automobile drive. Electric mowers would reduce the 5% of air pollution created by gas mowers.

Attack climate change and give your neighbors a break from noise and fumes. Get an electric lawn mower. They are powerful, long lasting and “solar ready.”

James Fergus, Racine

