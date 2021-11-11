Fergus: Electric cars can make a difference

Gordon Ammon's Nov. 7 letter to the editor hid his excellent main point: We need to "reinvent our rail infrastructure.” (I might add, "and do it soon.”)

Unfortunately, until our country has a huge awakening to the need for better public transportation and to the threat of climate change, we need to buy electric vehicles.

He is mistaken in stating that electric vehicles are greater fire risks than gas cars. In the Spring, Texas Tesla fire, Palmer Buck, the fire chief, reported that the fire was put out in 10 minutes and they used a small diameter hose to deal with small flames. It is true that extinguishing the fire required more water than a gas car fire.

Electric cars are safer than gas cars. Tesla reports one vehicle fire per 205 million miles driven in a Tesla vehicle versus one gas vehicle fire per 19 million miles according to US Department of Transportation. Tesla also reports that in the second quarter of 2021 drivers using their autopilot had one crash for every 4.41 million miles versus one crash for all cars every 484,000 miles as reported by NHTSA.

We can't wait for an ideal. We need to act now to save our planet. Electric cars are one action we can take safely that will make a huge difference

James Fergus, Racine

