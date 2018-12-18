It's cold and gloomy and I need to get away. Unfortunately, I've read that air travel is the largest contributor of CO2. Delta, on it's website, states, “When it comes to air travel, jet fuel is by far the biggest source of carbon emissions. In fact, it makes up more than 98.5 percent of our total carbon footprint.”
I've learned that the average airplane produces on average a quarter pound of CO2 per passenger mile. Going to Miami to sit on the beach 1,200 miles away produces about 300 pounds of CO2. Reluctantly, you will come back producing another 300 pounds.
OK, I get off the plane and I go down to pick up my luggage. If I had to pick up the CO2 at the baggage terminal, assuming that the airline only allows me 50 pounds per bag, I would have to dispose of six 50 pound bags of CO2.
There is a solution to my problem: Delta, JetBlue, United, and other airlines have programs that send your donation to a nonprofit carbon offset group. Delta, for instance, would send $3.35 to the Nature Conservancy carbon offset program for my flight.
There are other programs such as Native Energy, ClearSky Climate Solutions, and Atmosfair that have carbon offset programs if your airline does provide one.
Pick up after yourself and help save the planet.
James Fergus, Racine
