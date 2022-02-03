Fergus: Climate change

Sister Janet Weyker, in her recent letter to the editor, suggests ways to address climate change. As a community and country, we all need to make a commitment to do something even if it seems small and insignificant. Surprisingly, that something does not have to change your life.

For instance, individual transportation is an area where individuals make such choices. You don't have to trade off a perfectly good internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle for an electric vehicle. However, when that vehicle ends its life, seriously consider a battery electric vehicle (BEV). It is cheaper over the life of the vehicle, costs less to fuel and maintain and makes a difference. (See EPA website, “Electric Car Myths).

If your kitchen stove needs to be replaced, purchase an induction electric stove that reduces toxins inside your home and is an amazing new way to prepare food.

If your furnace needs to be replaced, a new heat pump furnace (according to the Energy Efficiency Council) can deliver up to 600% efficiency compared to a gas furnace that can deliver up to 95% efficiency.

How an individual addresses climate change doesn't mean drastic life changes, rather when you have to replace something in your life consider a product that will make a difference rather than one that causes future problems. (Often that product that makes a positive difference uses electricity generated by use renewable resources.)

James Fergus, Racine

