Faust: Praise for Society's Assets of Racine and Aurora Health Care

Like a chain, society is only as strong a its weakest links. Kudos and cheers to Society's Assets of Racine Care and Aurora Health Care for their outreaches and services to those most vulnerable and in need.

They are like an oasis in a desert where care and outreach is lacking for those with serious long term medical and emotional health needs. They truly are positively Racine. Much gratitude and many thanks to them for their fine outreach and services.