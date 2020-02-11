Faust: Praise for Society's Assets of Racine and Aurora Health Care
0 comments

Faust: Praise for Society's Assets of Racine and Aurora Health Care

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Like a chain, society is only as strong a its weakest links. Kudos and cheers to Society's Assets of Racine Care and Aurora Health Care for their outreaches and services to those most vulnerable and in need.

They are like an oasis in a desert where care and outreach is lacking for those with serious long term medical and emotional health needs. They truly are positively Racine. Much gratitude and many thanks to them for their fine outreach and services.

Michael Faust, Franksville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kristopeit: Climate models

In Sunday's Journal Times, we read that climate models from as recent as the 2000's were wrong. At that time, those models predicted the low l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News