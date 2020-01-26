Faust: Mandate Holocaust education
0 comments

Faust: Mandate Holocaust education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Holocaust education should be mandated in Wisconsin. Those who forget history are often condemned to repeat it. We must stand united with Israel and the Jewish people and community in the wake of the rise of these recent disgusting events in the news. In the Federal republic of Germany Holocaust denial and these crazy radical anti-Jewish Hate groups are illegal as they should be. Here, crying fire in a crowded theater isn't a right or free speech, neither is advocating hate violence or genocide against others or trying to use democracy to destroy freedom and democracy. It's also a slap in the face to our veterans who fought against such evil so we could all live in a free and democratic society. What would our WWII veterans and heroes thinks of this happening here now? We should join with Germany and outlaw Holocaust denial and those who seek to repeat it.

Michael Faust, Franksville

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Bosanko: Joe Biden and his son

Given the quandary Joe Biden seems to be in, the Republicans continue to badger him as to what he knows about his son Hunter Biden's employmen…

Letters

Johnson: Confront the beast

We can have the rule of law, and no man above it or a dictator, a beast presiding over a jungle. Conservatives opt for the jungle, imagining t…

Letters

Cwik: Verify your right to vote

Start the new year off right with verifying your right to vote. Go to my vote.wi.gov and make sure you weren’t removed from the voter registry…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News