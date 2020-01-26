Faust: Mandate Holocaust education

Holocaust education should be mandated in Wisconsin. Those who forget history are often condemned to repeat it. We must stand united with Israel and the Jewish people and community in the wake of the rise of these recent disgusting events in the news. In the Federal republic of Germany Holocaust denial and these crazy radical anti-Jewish Hate groups are illegal as they should be. Here, crying fire in a crowded theater isn't a right or free speech, neither is advocating hate violence or genocide against others or trying to use democracy to destroy freedom and democracy. It's also a slap in the face to our veterans who fought against such evil so we could all live in a free and democratic society. What would our WWII veterans and heroes thinks of this happening here now? We should join with Germany and outlaw Holocaust denial and those who seek to repeat it.