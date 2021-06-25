 Skip to main content
Faust: Happy Pride Month
Faust: Happy Pride Month

June is Pride Month!

A special salute to all our LGBTQ service members serving our country in the military. Our LGBTQ first responders and frontline workers, you're America's hero's and it is with pride and great honor.

I wish you a Happy Pride Month!

Michael Faust, Franksville

