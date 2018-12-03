What Democratic failed agenda?
What Democratic “failed agenda,” Mr. Vos? Which party lost every statewide race?
Clearly, Robin Vos has adopted the Trump playbook, chapter and verse, in creating his own, personal “reality” from statements devoid of factual basis. To claim that Wisconsin’s districts are not unfairly drawn is to ignore the fact that, in reaction to the manner in which the Wisconsin Republican Party drew those lines after the 2010 census (in total secrecy, behind closed doors), well over half the county boards in the state have supported resolutions to change the way those lines are created.
Poor Mr. Vos must see the handwriting on the wall: If the horribly skewed midterm election results do not carry the lawsuit in federal court and lead to a mandated redrawing of the current gerrymandered district lines, then the fact that, through their own manipulation of those lines, the Republicans will never attain the super-majority needed to override a Governor Evers’ veto should they draw equally biased lines in 2021, means that his days as majority leader are numbered. Poetic justice.
The time has come for the creation of an independent committee to draw the district lines after the next census. After all, if Mr. Vos truly believes his own words, that the Republicans just recruit superior candidates, then he has nothing to fear.
As we celebrate the centennial of the end of World War I, let me paraphrase Georges Clemenceau: Democracy is too important to be left in the hands of the politicians.
Scott Farnsworth, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.