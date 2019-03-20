The only “non-starter” about the voucher school program, and vouchers themselves, is that they never should have been created in the first place. Taxpayers should be outraged by the phenomenal waste of resources that have been squandered on these programs that do nothing to improve education. The Journal Times editorial staff should educate themselves in the facts before blindly mouthing the erroneous rhetoric of the Republican Party of Wisconsin.
I taught in Kenosha for 34 years and, in that time, that district created no less than nine specialty schools, all of which are more innovative than 99 percent of the voucher programs in existence, all of which are public schools, and all created in complete cooperation with the teachers’ union. There is nothing about either organization that prevents or hinders creative approaches to addressing student needs. RUSD can tell the same story.
Want the truth? Read the works of Dr. David C. Berliner, such as "The Manufactured Crisis."
Space is too limited to explain how vouchers do not save taxpayer money, but the reality that public schools continue to outperform nearly every voucher program — not to mention the nearly annual fraud scandals — is reason enough to end the waste.
The truth lies in following the money. Public education is a $650+ billion industry in America. Those who created for-profit schools understand that even skimming 5 percent off the top would equal the profits of the largest Fortune 500 companies.
Make no mistake: they are in it for themselves, not the children.
Scott Farnsworth
Racine
