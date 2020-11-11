Farnsworth: Vos needs to get back to work

Given the partisan drivel he uttered after this election, Robin Vos has a lot of gall to use the reference of "BS" towards anything.

The governor is "sitting in his basement?" This from the man who hasn't done a substantive thing in the past six months?

A "repudiation of the governor's leadership?" This after he has failed to gain the super-majority in the State Assembly — and probably the State Senate — that he would need to overcome the governor's veto of the partisan, gerrymandered districts that he will no doubt attempt to recreate. Can another recall effort be far off?

"So nervous" about losing the intricately-crafted, safe district he made for himself during redistricting in 2011? Really? The only way he could be in a more secure position is if he next draws lines down the opposite sides of the streets, expanding them only to take in individual Republican households along the way — about the only type of gerrymandering Wisconsin Republicans have not attempted.