Farnsworth: Vos makes misleading statements

Once again, Mr. Robin Vos is the one who needs to be held "accountable" for making misleading statements.

In reference to the Department of Public Instruction, he vowed to not put "another nickel into this unaccountable state bureaucracy."

Please clarify? In what way, precisely, is DPI an "unaccountable state bureaucracy"? Did we not just have a statewide election for the state superintendent? Does not DPI's budget have to go through the legislature for approval? Are there any checks and balances on a position delineated in our state's constitution to which the state superintendent is not subject? How is DPI any more "unaccountable" to the citizens and voters of Wisconsin than any other office?

This is, yet again, sour grapes from Mr. Vos on a loss by the Republican-backed candidate in a statewide election — one which cannot be rigged by the partisan gerrymandering he oversaw back in 2011. To the best of my knowledge, the only branch of state government that seems to act however it pleases, regardless of the preferred sentiments of Wisconsin's citizens as a whole, is the state legislature that he leads.