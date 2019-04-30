To ironically quote Ronald Reagan: “There you go again!” Mr. Robin Vos. Why this paper continues to print this man’s “opinions” without noting that his “facts” are nonsense is beyond me. You give him a measure of credibility that he does not deserve.
Mr. Vos’ April 7 “opinion” on choice and voucher schools does not stand up against objective reality, his “test results” relying, rather, on analyses compiled by such groups as Wisconsin School Choice or the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, both with extreme right-wing biases. He also fails to mention that private school/choice students opted out of taking the test at more than three times the rate of public school students.
As for costs: Again, over 80 percent of the students taking vouchers were already in private schools and did not cost the taxpayers a cent prior to the voucher program. Also, while I do not know the current numbers, even 10 years ago, Kenosha Unified was losing over $600,000 a year in state aid to fund the Parental Choice program in Milwaukee, as was Racine and every other district in the state, in proportion to its size.
I wonder if Vos has explained to his constituents west of Interstate 94 that their schools are losing funds to pay for voucher schools in Milwaukee and have been since 1990. Millions have been wasted on a program that has never been found to outperform the public school system in this state.
Stop wasting our money, and our time, Mr. Vos.
Scott Farnsworth
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.