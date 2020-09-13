Farnsworth: Republican gerrymandering

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's make clear the real reason for the recall effort against Governor Evers, which has nothing to do with his response to COVID-19.

Indeed, for any supporter of the Republican Party's COVID response to criticize the steps that Evers has taken is ludicrous at best.

No, the real reason for the recall is the soon to be completed census and the necessary government redistricting throughout the state.

Without control of the governorship, as they had in 2010, the Republicans cannot draw the unfairly partisan districts they did then. Without these gerrymandered districts, the Republicans cannot hold on to the power that they current enjoy.

Even though they poll at less than 50% in statewide elections, the Republicans currently hold 65% of the filled state Assembly seats, and nearly 60% of the filled state Senate seats.

If you are wondering why nothing gets done at the state level, one need look no further than this gross imbalance between current representation and the actual make-up of the electorate.