It is incredible that Mr.’s Vos, Weatherston and Wanggaaard would think that Wisconsin voters are so stupid that we would not notice that their chosen “statistics” on Republican passed support of public education begin just after the historic $800+ billion cuts they passed for the 2011-13 biennial budget.
According to Politifact’s review of this claim by Walker:
“We put the figures through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator and also compared our inflation-adjusted numbers to those run by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance. Both calculations found that fiscal year 2003 was the highest inflation-adjusted year for state aid to schools.
That year, the raw total in state aid was $4.8 billion. But the tally by the Taxpayers Alliance found that inflation-adjusted state aid that year totaled $6.5 billion. That’s far more than the $5.6 billion and $5.9 billion proposed for the next two years in Walker’s budget plan.”
Also:
“Knapp took the inflation-adjusted total of state aid and property taxes allocated to schools and divided that by full-time equivalent enrollment for fiscal years 1997 through 2017. If you slice the numbers that way, fiscal year 2011 is the highest at $13,112 per student. That compares to $12,329 in the current fiscal year. The challenge with calculating per-pupil aid is knowing enrollment numbers, which are difficult to predict for 2018 and 2019.”
Thus, the only example of “misleading rhetoric” in the commentary of Dec. 2 was by these Republicans’ presentation of manipulated “facts” on education funding. Shame on you.
Scott Farnsworth, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.