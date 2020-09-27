Farley: Steil shows leadership

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was furious when Kenosha was under siege. Thanks to Rep. Bryan Steil’s leadership and calling the president, federal help came to Kenosha. Federal agents gave support to Kenosha law enforcement.

I support Steil’s request for a DOJ investigation into those responsible for the destruction. I don't believe this was a grassroots spontaneous "mostly peaceful protest.”

This shouldn't be a political issue, but Roger Polack, the Democrat running against Rep. Steil, called the request a sham to "manipulate public perception for political gain.” Does anyone, Republican or Democrat, have any trouble believing that an organized outside response was activated following the shooting of Jacob Blake? I want a full investigation.

Polack also defended members from Riot Kitchen 206 stating they were in Kenosha to serve food. He criticized Steil for insinuating that their arrest averted an attack. From my reading of several sources, this fully funded organization was traveling cross-country when they diverted to Kenosha due to the riots. In their van, police found illegal fireworks, gas masks and cans of gasoline. The group claimed they wanted to serve free food, but items in their van tell another story. In the midst of unrest, every vehicle should be stopped and searched.