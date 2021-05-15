 Skip to main content
Fandrei: What is science?
Fandrei: What is science?

I’ve seen signs and bumper stickers stating, “Science is Real.” It makes me wonder if people understand what science is.

Since these days we tend to take the first piece of information we get, I’ll quote Wikipedia instead of the dictionary on the bookshelf, “… a systematic enterprise that builds and organizes knowledge in the form of testable explanations and predictions….”

This means that it is rarely absolute, full of hypothesis, involves research/study, decades of repeatable results and ongoing finesse, correction and refutation.

The scientific method specifically recognizes and formulates the collection of data through observation and experiment, and the formulation and testing of hypotheses.

Let’s take masks for example, we’ve all seen the pictures that show covering your face blocks stuff (that’s why Kleenex is a brand name, by the way). Well, if you haven’t seen the data available about what goes into and out of your eyes/nose/mouth, in just the last 10 years there are dozens of peer reviewed (NIH), government issued (OSHA & WHO) medical studies, guidelines and literature that find these coverings fail to adequately prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

Please don’t take offense if you’re comfortable wearing a layer over your mouth and nose. I ask respectfully though, that you don’t pull the science card as evidence that it’s what I should do.

To date, the scientific method still proves otherwise. Talking heads and trendy signs are not the keepers of “real” scientific knowledge. It’s time to take off the masks.

Theresa Fandrei, Mount Pleasant

