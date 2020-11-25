 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fandrei: Order should be revoked
0 comments

Fandrei: Order should be revoked

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The recent order by the City of Racine Public Health Department should be revoked. It will have minimal impact in reducing spread of COVID-19 as the school buildings targeted in the order are already in full compliance with CDC guidelines. These students, faculty and teachers are diligently following the same recommendations as factories, daycare centers (where you will find over 1,000 RUSD students daily), and other essential businesses. Closing down a handful of buildings is not an effective action to control community spread of COVID-19.

“The many benefits of in-person schooling should be weighed against the risks posed by COVID-19 spread. Of key significance, in-person learning is in the best interest of students, when compared to virtual learning. Application and adherence to mitigation measures...and similar to those implemented at essential workplaces can help schools...stay open safely for in-person learning.”

Those 2,300 Wisconsinites who were or are hospitalized are in our prayers as were the 4,425 during the 2019-2020 flu season. The best news for all of us is the proven 98.9%-99.2% survival rate of this miserable virus with the equivalent of nearly half of the state population tested.

This is a public request to rescind the Racine Public Health Department School Building Closure Order Nov. 12 attempting to limit a small unaffected population from continuing their well-planned safe and essential education services. Thank you.

Theresa Fandrei, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Hansen: Vos doesn't have a clue

Does Robin Vos even have a clue what he's talking about? An election probe is certainly not needed in our state. As a poll chief for the Villa…

Letters

Giese: A rather sore loser

Remember in 2000, when Gore won the popular vote but lost the electoral college, he and those who voted for him were told to just "get over it"?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News