Fandrei: Order should be revoked

The recent order by the City of Racine Public Health Department should be revoked. It will have minimal impact in reducing spread of COVID-19 as the school buildings targeted in the order are already in full compliance with CDC guidelines. These students, faculty and teachers are diligently following the same recommendations as factories, daycare centers (where you will find over 1,000 RUSD students daily), and other essential businesses. Closing down a handful of buildings is not an effective action to control community spread of COVID-19.

“The many benefits of in-person schooling should be weighed against the risks posed by COVID-19 spread. Of key significance, in-person learning is in the best interest of students, when compared to virtual learning. Application and adherence to mitigation measures...and similar to those implemented at essential workplaces can help schools...stay open safely for in-person learning.”

Those 2,300 Wisconsinites who were or are hospitalized are in our prayers as were the 4,425 during the 2019-2020 flu season. The best news for all of us is the proven 98.9%-99.2% survival rate of this miserable virus with the equivalent of nearly half of the state population tested.